$2,000 in damage: Fire damages garage in Racine, cause under investigation

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened Thursday night, November 9th.

Crews were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to a garage fire in alley near Washington Avenue and Flett Avenue.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the detached garage and put the fire out quickly. The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the garage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Department Investigators at 262-635-7915.