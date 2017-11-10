× Barnes scores career-high, Milwaukee beats La Crosse 83-73

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Barnes scored a career-high 19 points in just 19 minutes to lead five starters in double figures and Milwaukee beat Wisconsin La Crosse 83-73 on Friday night in a season opener.

The Panthers shot over 60 percent from the floor, building a 19-point lead in the second half to give Pat Baldwin his first victory in his debut as a head coach.

Barnes was 6 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the line, topping his previous best of 14 points against DePaul last season. Brock Stull and Jeremy Johnson each finished with 13 points, and Bryce Nze and Brett Prahl each contributed 10 for Milwaukee.

Ben Meinholz led three La Crosse players with 19 points, adding eight rebounds and five assists.

Milwaukee led 51-37 at the break and scored nine of the first 14 points of the second half.