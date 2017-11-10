“Fun and endless discovery:” Trainfest is “America’s largest operating model railroad show”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend you can get your ticket and climb aboard the largest model railroad show in the country. Trainfest returns to State Fair Park - and that's where Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Trainfest 2017 (website)

Join 18,000 families and model train hobbyists for enormous fun and endless discovery at Trainfest, America’s largest operating model railroad show. Spend hours entertained by 70 intricately-detailed running railroads. Kids’ highlights include the Betty Brinn Let’s Play Railway, train tables, make ‘n’ take activity and the Jr. Engineer Program. Rounding out this spectacular show are model train manufacturers, historic railroads displays and retailers from cost-to-coast. Trainfest offers 4 football fields of fun for every generation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More details, discount tickets, and lodging deals available at http://Trainfest.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tickets are available for purchase in advance online, or at local hobby shops.

For any other questions, please contact Mercury Communications at (262) 782-4637.

Parking $6/car, $3/motorcycle