Martin Luther shutout in bid for state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Martin Luther takes on Lodi for a trip to the Division 4 State Football Championship. Lodi comes out running fast, first play from scrimmage, Jacob Heyroth finds 16 yards before getting tripped up. Then Cameron McDonald airs out the farm and finds Brad Rashid, who finds open fields for the touchdown. But a penalty on the Blue Devils nullifies the score and the drive eventually stalls. Martin Luther shows off it's own offensive style, Darios Crawley-Reid gets 30 yards on the nice crossing run. But on 4th and short, Blue Devils Austin Soehle stops Nik Mueller short and stalls the drive. Lodi picks up 17 points, and will head to Madison.

Lodi 17

Martin Luther 0

Final