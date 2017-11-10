× Milwaukee Brewers Holiday 4-Packs to go on sale Friday, November 10th

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers Holiday 4-Packs will go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m.Fans will be able to choose from five great 4-Pack options, including the popular Weekend Plan.

If shoppers order by Monday, December 18, their 4-Packs will be delivered in time for Christmas, ready to give to any Brewers fan on their shopping list.

This holiday season, the Brewers are offering a free Brewers knit cap gift-with-purchase to fans with every 4-Pack seat ordered. The knit cap will feature a new exclusive design only available with a 4-Pack.

According to a press release, Brewers Holiday 4-Packs include many of the most anticipated games of the 2018 season. The four set plans feature many Friday, Saturday and Sunday games, including giveaway dates and marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Back by popular demand, the Flex Plan allows fans to select four games of their choice from an assortment of 42 games.

The Flex Plan makes the perfect gift this holiday season. Fans can gift the plan to that special someone and the recipient can pick out four games from a list of 42 possible dates that are most convenient for them. The plan offers several great matchups, including multiple games against division rivals and interleague contests against the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. Best of all, the Flex Plan allows the plan holder or recipient to choose games as they go. This is perfect for a friend or family member with a busy lifestyle and allows them to choose their games as the season continues.

Holiday 4-Packs range in price from $60 – $168 and are available in the Field Outfield Box, Club Outfield Box, Loge Infield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Terrace Box, Loge Bleachers and Terrace Reserved seat locations. All tickets are subject to availability while supplies last. Pricing is as follows and includes one ticket to each of four separate games:

Location: 4-Pack Prices: Field Outfield Box $168 Club Outfield Box $168 Loge Infield Box $168 Loge Outfield Box $136 Terrace Box $100 Loge Bleachers $96 Terrace Reserved $60

Standard shipping and handling fees apply. Advance parking packages are also available. To make a purchase, call (414) 902-HITS (4487) or visit Brewers.com/4packs. For information on all other ticket plans, call (414) 902-4090.