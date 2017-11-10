× Milwaukee Common Council adopts $1.5 billion budget for city in 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council adopted a $1.5 billion budget for the city on Friday, November 10th.

The budget moved forward on an 11-to-4 vote.

Some of the big takeaways — the cit will be eliminating 27 police officer positions instead of the 33 that Mayor Tom Barrett proposed. Also, 75 firefighter positions and six fire stations are also set to be eliminated.

A news release issued by the Common Council on Friday indicates an average homeowner will pay $37 more compared to 2017’s budget. The levy total “was a 3.7% increase from the year before.”

The budget now heads back to Mayor Barrett for his signature — and any potential vetoes. He has until November 27th to sign or make changes.