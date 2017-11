× Milwaukee police: 2 men shot near West Fond du Lac and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to a double shooting that happened near West Fond du Lac and Congress Street Friday evening, November 10th.

According to Milwaukee police, two adult males were shot and transported separately to Froedtert Hospital.

The address police responded to appears to be the Taco Bell restaurant located on Fond du Lac Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

