Muskego fights back, but ends season to Sun Prairie

HARTLAND-- Muskego looking to make another comeback to head to the Division 1 State Finals. Sun Prairie scores first on a run by Draven Peeples. Muskego would be down by 14 when Joey Mlachnik comes up with a big play on the defense, picking the ball off. That would give the offense some momentum as they drive the length of the field and get into the end zone on the 1 yard keeper by Zack Jerominski. But Muskego couldn't complete the comeback, and their season comes to an end.

Sun Prairie 26

Muskego 21

Final