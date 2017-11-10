New Berlin Eisenhower heading to State Championship in Division 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD-- Whitefish Bay facing a very tough lions team from New Berlin Eisenhower. Tied at 7 at the half, when Eisenhower breaks the tie first, when Bryce Miller finds Stephan Halusan in the flat, who then spins out of the tackle and goes 64 yards for the score. Whitefish Bay forces two big fumbles in the second half, Karon Lever slips the ball loose on this pass and run, which leads to a blue dukes score to knot it up again at 14. But the Lions best players stepped up and made big plays down the stretch Miller launches to Halusan for this 45 yard pass

leads to the go ahead score. Whitefish Bay has two drives late inside the 10 yard line, both times the Lions defense is able to keep the Blue Dukes out of the end zone. New Berlin Eisenhower is going back to Madison to play Rice Lake for the Division 3 State Championship.

Whitefish Bay 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 21

Final