Overnight full closures: Zoo Interchange construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- The Zoo Interchange project continues. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Friday, November 10

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for traffic switch preparation - 11PM - 7AM

(Includes Full Closure I-94 East to I-41 North system ramp for traffic switch preparation - 11PM - 7AM)

*84th Street entrance ramp to I-94 West to fully close Friday (11/10) at 11PM through late 2017. Access to I-41 North from the 84th Street entrance will remain closed until early Summer 2018.

Saturday, November 11

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for traffic switch preparation - 11PM - 7AM

(Includes Full Closure I-94 East to I-41 North system ramp for traffic switch preparation - 11PM - 7AM)

Monday, November 13

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 68th Street for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM

(includes closure of I-94 East to I-41 North system ramp for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM)

* On Tuesday Morning (11/14) I-94 West will be have 4 lanes from 70th Street to the Zoo Interchange

Wednesday, November 15

Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for traffic shift - 11PM - 4:30AM

Thursday, November 16

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for sign structure work - 11PM - 5AM

(includes closure of I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp for sign structure work - 11PM - 5AM)