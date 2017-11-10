PiratePride: JJ Watt gives a shout out to his hometown with unveiling of new shoes

PEWAUKEE — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt tweeted out to his hometown on Friday morning, November 10th — showing off his new shoes.
They’re red and black — a tip of the hat to his alma mater, Pewaukee High School — where the Pirates reign supreme.
Watt is out for the season after sufference a tibial plateau fracture (broken leg) in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Watt was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned this season after missing the last 13 games of last season after his second back surgery.
43.054206 -88.216903