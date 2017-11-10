PiratePride: JJ Watt gives a shout out to his hometown with unveiling of new shoes

PEWAUKEE — Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt tweeted out to his hometown on Friday morning, November 10th — showing off his new shoes.

They’re red and black — a tip of the hat to his alma mater, Pewaukee High School — where the Pirates reign supreme.

An ode to my high school & my hometown, I’m very excited to bring you one of my personal favorites so far, the new red & black colorway with gum bottoms. No matter where this wild journey takes me, Pewaukee will always be home. #PiratePride Today at https://t.co/3yOSb6tqOm pic.twitter.com/4PykirSWDg — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2017

Watt is out for the season after sufference a tibial plateau fracture (broken leg) in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Watt was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned this season after missing the last 13 games of last season after his second back surgery.