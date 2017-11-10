Simple and healthy: A healthy twist on a fun dessert that your kids can help you make

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a fun way to get your kids involved in the kitchen? How about fondue? Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee with some simple and healthy dessert dips.

Warm Strawberry Fondue

1 10-ounce package of frozen strawberries, thawed

1/4 cup half-and-half

1 teaspoon of cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice

Assorted fresh fruit, cubed pound cake for dipping

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

1/4 cup peanut butter, or any nut butter

4 to 6 tablespoons agave or honey

2 to 3 tablespoons fat-free milk or any variety non-dairy milk

2 tablespoons quick oats

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Assorted dippers: whole wheat pretzels, whole wheat graham crackers

Directions

1. Use a strainer to drain and rinse the chickpeas.

2. In bowl of food processor, combine chickpeas, peanut butter, 4 tablespoons agave or honey, oats, 3 tablespoons milk and vanilla. Process 1 to 2 minutes or until smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape sides with spatula as needed. If dip tastes `beany`, add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of agave or honey. For a thinner dip, add 1 more tablespoon of milk.

3. Spoon into medium mixing bowl. Stir in chocolate chips. Serve with your choice of dippers. Store in a covered container in refrigerator up to four days.