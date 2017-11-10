Smoother, leaner legs: 5 exercises you can do at home to help fight off cellulite

MILWAUKEE -- Are smoother, leaner legs on your wishlist this holiday season? Erika Gudgeon or PUSH Functional Fitness joins Real Milwaukee with five exercises that can help fight off cellulite.
5 Cellulite-Blasting Exercises
- Quad Killa's (Lunge jump into squat jump)
- Froggers (Plank squat thrusts)
- Pogo lunges (spring back with knee drive up)
- Lateral Rock Jocks (lateral mountain Climbers)
- Surrender Squats (kneel down stand up into jump squat)
Foods that can fight cellulite:
- Salmon
- Raw nuts and seeds
- Chili and Cayenne Peppers
- Blackberries and blueberries
- Green vegetables (asparagus, cucumbers, broccoli) Along with water with lemon and herbal teas.