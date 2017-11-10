Smoother, leaner legs: 5 exercises you can do at home to help fight off cellulite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are smoother, leaner legs on your wishlist this holiday season? Erika Gudgeon or PUSH Functional Fitness joins Real Milwaukee with five exercises that can help fight off cellulite.

5 Cellulite-Blasting Exercises

Quad Killa's (Lunge jump into squat jump)

Froggers (Plank squat thrusts)

Pogo lunges (spring back with knee drive up)

Lateral Rock Jocks (lateral mountain Climbers)

Surrender Squats (kneel down stand up into jump squat)

Foods that can fight cellulite: