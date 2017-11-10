State final on the line: Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Lake Country Lutheran

HARTLAND -- Camp Randall has been the place for a lot of great football games. Two schools, Cedar Grove-Belgium and Lake Country Lutheran are hoping to add to the legacy next week. FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey was at the High School Blitz Game of the Week Friday night, November 10th, as both teams battled for a trip to Madison.