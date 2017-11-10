× Wisconsin says ‘very small’ number of inmates are problem

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a “very small percentage” of inmates at the state’s juvenile prisons are behind a string of recent violent episodes since a federal judge ordered changes in disciplinary tactics.

An attorney for the department submitted a court-ordered update on conditions at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prisons Friday. He detailed three events since the court’s order in July where inmates attempted to escape or assaulted workers as examples of challenges the prisons have faced implementing the order.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ordered the state to drastically reduce its used of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on the inmates.

Corrections attorney Sam Hall says the state is making progress. But he says the order is still causing unrest.