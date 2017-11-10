Woman who married her biological mom after they ‘hit it off’ is sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has received a 10-year, deferred sentence, according to KFOR.

Misty Spann pleaded guilty to incest and will be on probation with two of those years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

In September 2016, Misty Spann and her mother Patricia were arrested for incest.

A joint investigation by police and the Department of Human Services confirmed the pair's relationship to each other. The blood relatives married in Comanche County, after filing their license application in March 2016.

Investigators told KFOR that 43-year-old Patricia Spann lost custody of Misty, 26, and two other children when they were young. They were then adopted by their grandmother.

Patricia Spann insisted to investigators she didn’t have contact with her kids until a few years ago. However, court records show she also married her biological son in Comanche County back in 2008, but the partnership was annulled in 2010.

Another one of Patricia's sons told KSWO that she tried to have an inappropriate relationship with him as well, but he denied her advances.

Patricia also allegedly told investigators when she reunited with her daughter “they hit it off.”

Patricia said she didn’t think she was breaking any laws by marrying Misty because her name is no longer listed on her daughter’s birth certificate, according to officials.

In Oklahoma, incest is a felony, and, if convicted, is punishable up to 10 years in prison. Court records show Misty and Patricia's marriage was annulled Oct. 12, 2017.

Misty's mother is scheduled to appear in court in January.