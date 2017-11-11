× Camo jerseys not enough as Admirals fall to IceHogs 5-2

Adorned in special Veteran’s Day camouflage jerseys, the Admirals couldn’t hide their attack as they fell 5-2 to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

While the scoreboard didn’t go the Admirals way, all was not lost on the night as the jerseys raised over $20,000 for Veteran’s causes and over 2,500 Vets and Active Military saw the contest, courtesy of the USO of Wisconsin and United Steel Workers 209.

Rockford jumped out to an 1-0 first-period lead off a goal by David Kampf, however the Admirals matched that tally with a breakaway goal by PC Labrie just 90 seconds into the second stanza. It was the first goal as an Admiral for Labrie and it came against his former team.

Reassigned on a conditioning assignment earlier in the day Pontus Aberg ripped a one-timer that trickled through the legs of IceHogs goalie Jeff Glass for a power-play marker with 2:08 left in the sandwich frame.

However, it was all downhill for the Ads from there as Rockford tied the game up only 42 seconds later on a Tyler Kikura goal and then potted three in the final frame to come away with a win over the Admirals for the first time in four games.

The Ads look to get back on the winning track on Sunday afternoon when they will travel to Chicago to take on the Wolves at 3 pm at the Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee isn’t back home until the day before Thanksgiving when they host the Wolves at 7 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the team’s office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

Remember to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and like us on Facebook.