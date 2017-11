× MPD: 34-year-old man seriously hurt following shooting near 25th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot near North 25th and Burleigh Streets Saturday evening, November 11th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m.

The victim sustained a serious injury but is expected to survive.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.