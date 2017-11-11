OshKosh B’gosh recalls 38,000 quilted baby jackets due to choking hazard

OshKosh B’gosh has issued a recall for approximately 38,000 quilted baby jackets because the snaps can pop off and may be a choking hazard.

“Over the last 122 years, OshKosh B’gosh has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain. As part of that trust and overall commitment to safety, we wanted to make you aware of a potential safety issue with our OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets. Working in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), OshKosh is conducting a voluntary recall of these jackets, in colors pink and gray, sold between August 20, 2017 and September 15, 2017. The products pose a potential safety risk, as the snaps can pull off the product resulting in choking hazard,” said the company in a statement.

The recalled jackets were sold in pink and gray.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, OshKosh received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting the snap in her mouth

The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017.

The following jackets are being recalled: