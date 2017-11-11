OshKosh B’gosh recalls 38,000 quilted baby jackets due to choking hazard

OshKosh B’gosh has issued a recall for approximately 38,000 quilted baby jackets because the snaps can pop off and may be a choking hazard.
“Over the last 122 years, OshKosh B’gosh has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain. As part of that trust and overall commitment to safety, we wanted to make you aware of a potential safety issue with our OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets. Working in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), OshKosh is conducting a voluntary recall of these jackets, in colors pink and gray, sold between August 20, 2017 and September 15, 2017. The products pose a potential safety risk, as the snaps can pull off the product resulting in choking hazard,” said the company in a statement.
The recalled jackets were sold in pink and gray.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, OshKosh received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting the snap in her mouth
The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017.
The following jackets are being recalled:
|Color
|Style Numbers
|Size
|UPC Codes
|Pink
|13003910
|0-3M
|190795946918
|6M
|190795946956
|9M
|190795946963
|12M
|190795946925
|18M
|190795946932
|24M
|190795946949
|23003910
|2T
|190795946062
|3T
|190795946079
|4T
|190795946086
|5T
|190795946093
|Gray
|12691410
|0-3M
|190795930399
|12M
|190795930405
|18M
|190795930412
|24M
|190795930429
|6M
|190795930436
|9M
|190795930443
|22691410
|2T
|190795919660
|3T
|190795919677
|4T
|190795919684
|5T
|190795919691