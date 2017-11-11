Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: A worker holds a rope during the installation of the Rockefeller Center tree on November 11, 2017 in New York City. The 75-foot Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania will become the 86th Christmas tree to grace the plaza. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

The giant Rockefeller Center tree arrived Saturday. It was raised off a trailer and hoisted into place by a crane. The 85th tree to adorn the plaza is from Pennsylvania this year.

The Norway Spruce was cut down in State College. It’s 75 feet (23 meters) and weighs between 12 and 13 tons. A large spike was driven through the trunk to help keep it in place in the plaza. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. It will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.