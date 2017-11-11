Stay warm this holiday season with a cup of gourmet hot chocolate

MILWAUKEE — With the cold weather outside, some warm comfort food is definitely needed. Foster Deadman with US Foods joined Weekend Wake Up to show some delicious examples.

Recipe: "Waffle-wiches" (Turkey waffle melt)

Ingredients

3 oz. shaved or sliced turkey

2 ea. Waffles

2 oz. sliced provolone cheese

2 oz. Cranberry aioli

1 oz. maple syrup

For the Aoili

1 cup craisins (rehydrate with hot water to soften)

½ cup mayo

1 tblsp maple syrup

1 tblsp orange marmalade

Directions

Scale out the above listed ingredients Blend or chop the craisin into a fine mince Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly Season with Salt and pepper as needed.

For Sandwich

Toast waffles or bake until lightly brown and crusty On a skillet add turkey and heat, once warmed top with cheese or add cheese to waffles while in the oven, Assemble sandwich with aioli spread on inside of sandwich Garnish with Maple syrup

Recipe: S'mores Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

3 cups milk

2 tblsp granulated sugar

2 oz. bittersweet chocolate chips

Honey

Graham cracker crumbs

Marshmallows

Directions