Stay warm this holiday season with a cup of gourmet hot chocolate

MILWAUKEE — With the cold weather outside, some warm comfort food is definitely needed. Foster Deadman with US Foods joined Weekend Wake Up to show some delicious examples.
Recipe: "Waffle-wiches" (Turkey waffle melt)
Ingredients
- 3 oz. shaved or sliced turkey
- 2 ea. Waffles
- 2 oz. sliced provolone cheese
- 2 oz. Cranberry aioli
- 1 oz. maple syrup
For the Aoili
- 1 cup craisins (rehydrate with hot water to soften)
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 tblsp maple syrup
- 1 tblsp orange marmalade
Directions
- Scale out the above listed ingredients
- Blend or chop the craisin into a fine mince
- Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly
- Season with Salt and pepper as needed.
For Sandwich
- Toast waffles or bake until lightly brown and crusty
- On a skillet add turkey and heat, once warmed top with cheese or add cheese to waffles while in the oven,
- Assemble sandwich with aioli spread on inside of sandwich
- Garnish with Maple syrup
Recipe: S'mores Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
- 3 cups milk
- 2 tblsp granulated sugar
- 2 oz. bittersweet chocolate chips
- Honey
- Graham cracker crumbs
- Marshmallows
Directions
- Scale out all above listed ingredients
- Mix together milk and sugar in a sauce pot and bring to a simmer
- Remove from heat and add chocolate until smooth
- Rim glasses with honey and dip into cracker crumbs
- Top with marshmallows and blow torch.