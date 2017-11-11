LIVE: VP Mike Pence participates in the 64th annual National Veterans Day Observance

Stay warm this holiday season with a cup of gourmet hot chocolate

Posted 9:17 am, November 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:25AM, November 11, 2017

MILWAUKEE — With the cold weather outside, some warm comfort food is definitely needed. Foster Deadman with US Foods joined Weekend Wake Up to show some delicious examples.

Recipe: "Waffle-wiches" (Turkey waffle melt)

Ingredients

  • 3 oz. shaved or sliced turkey
  • 2 ea. Waffles
  • 2 oz. sliced provolone cheese
  • 2 oz. Cranberry aioli
  • 1 oz. maple syrup

For the Aoili

  • 1 cup craisins (rehydrate with hot water to soften)
  • ½ cup mayo
  • 1 tblsp maple syrup
  • 1 tblsp orange marmalade

Directions

  1. Scale out the above listed ingredients
  2. Blend or chop the craisin into a fine mince
  3. Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly
  4. Season with Salt and pepper as needed.

For Sandwich

  1. Toast waffles or bake until lightly brown and crusty
  2. On a skillet add turkey and heat, once warmed top with cheese or add cheese to waffles while in the oven,
  3. Assemble sandwich with aioli spread on inside of sandwich
  4. Garnish with Maple syrup

Recipe: S'mores Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 3 cups milk
  • 2 tblsp granulated sugar
  • 2 oz. bittersweet chocolate chips
  • Honey
  • Graham cracker crumbs
  • Marshmallows

Directions

  1. Scale out all above listed ingredients
  2. Mix together milk and sugar in a sauce pot and bring to a simmer
  3. Remove from heat and add chocolate until smooth
  4. Rim glasses with honey and dip into cracker crumbs
  5. Top with marshmallows and blow torch.