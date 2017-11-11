Trees From Home: Sending a piece of Christmas cheer to soldiers overseas

WHITEFISH BAY -- Bringing smiles to the men and women who serve our country. In Whitefish Bay, people with Trees From Home are assembling care packages for our service members in an effort to brighten their holiday spirits.
About Trees From Home (website)
A piece of home when home is far away. That is our mission: We send a piece of the holidays to service men and women who are far from home. While it may not seem like much, these tiny decorated trees are a reminder that our troops are appreciated and not overlooked.We fulfill our mission with the help of many individuals and companies who donate funds for the purchase of supplies and volunteer their time to decorate, individually pack, and deliver each and every tree for shipment. These volunteers brighten the holidays for our heroes.
We have no paid staff and are a 501(c)3 charitable organization. More than 95% of your donation is used for crafting supplies, purchasing items for the goodie bags, shipping expenses and office supplies like labels. We have no paid employees and all Board Members are unpaid volunteers. Warehouse space, storage space and all of the website expenses are donated.
Each $25 donation provides a member of our military a fully decorated 12-inch artificial Christmas tree and handmade tree skirt. Also included is a Christmas card with the name of the Trees From Home donor and tree decorator, Christmas candy, toothbrush and paste and other goodies including Christmas cards for sending home. All this is boxed and shipped to our troops serving overseas in time for Christmas for only $25.
Trees From Home began as an outreach project of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After two years the project had grown so much that a 501(c)3 was formed to expand the reach of the program. In 2009 we set our goal of shipping 144 boxes overseas and we were delighted to actually ship 1030 trees and goodies. In 2010 we shipped 1,530 boxes. Our 2011 goal was 2,500 trees and gifts to our serving men and women in the US military and we exceeded our goal in 2012 by shipping 2,568 boxes of trees and goodies. We exceeded our goal of 10,000 shipments in 2013 and in November of 2014 AND 2015 AND 2016 we shipped over 3,000 packages. We are happy to report that through 2016 we have shipped over 22,000 trees and gifts to our service personnel who are away from home at the holidays!
All of the trees, decorations and treats sent overseas are possible only through the generosity of our donors. While we are extremely grateful for the donations of items for inclusion in the gift box it is only with the donation of cash that we can pay for the postage for each and every box. We thank you in advance for your consideration.