Trees From Home: Sending a piece of Christmas cheer to soldiers overseas

WHITEFISH BAY -- Bringing smiles to the men and women who serve our country. In Whitefish Bay, people with Trees From Home are assembling care packages for our service members in an effort to brighten their holiday spirits.

About Trees From Home (website)

A piece of home when home is far away. That is our mission: We send a piece of the holidays to service men and women who are far from home. While it may not seem like much, these tiny decorated trees are a reminder that our troops are appreciated and not overlooked.We fulfill our mission with the help of many individuals and companies who donate funds for the purchase of supplies and volunteer their time to decorate, individually pack, and deliver each and every tree for shipment. These volunteers brighten the holidays for our heroes.

We have no paid staff and are a 501(c)3 charitable organization. More than 95% of your donation is used for crafting supplies, purchasing items for the goodie bags, shipping expenses and office supplies like labels. We have no paid employees and all Board Members are unpaid volunteers. Warehouse space, storage space and all of the website expenses are donated.

Each $25 donation provides a member of our military a fully decorated 12-inch artificial Christmas tree and handmade tree skirt. Also included is a Christmas card with the name of the Trees From Home donor and tree decorator, Christmas candy, toothbrush and paste and other goodies including Christmas cards for sending home. All this is boxed and shipped to our troops serving overseas in time for Christmas for only $25.