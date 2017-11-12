× 27-year-old Greenfield man struck, killed as he filled vehicle with gas on I-43 near Holt

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Greenfield man was struck by a vehicle as he was putting gas into his disabled vehicle on I-43 southbound near the Holt Avenue off-ramp Saturday night, November 11th.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased has been identified as Angelo Quinn.

Sheriff’s officials say the driver of the striking vehicle stopped in the left distress lane and ran across all lanes of traffic to rush to the aid of Quinn after striking him around 9:00 p.m.

A good Samaritan attempted to give CPR until deputies and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel arrived on scene to continue life-saving measures.

Quinn’s vehicle sustained driver side damage, but the two occupants, a 58-year-old woman and a six-year-old child, were not injured.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver of the striking vehicle was not injured and gave a voluntary blood draw. He showed no signs of impairment, sheriff’s officials said.