× $60,000 gig: Cancun seeks CEO — “Cancun Experience Officer”

CANCUN — You might consider it a dream job. Cancun is seeking a CEO — “Cancun Experience Officer.”

On Sunday, November 12th, there were 35 days left to apply.

As the Cancun Experience Officer, you’ll be “sent to live in one of the most beautiful destinations on the planet for six months.”

Your job responsibilities will be to tell stories about Cancun through videos, photographs and words.

According to the job description, “you’ll get paid to dive into the culture, charm and wonder of Cancun and share your experiences with a worldwide audience.”

You’ll receive $10,000 per month for six months, and you’ll stay in luxury hotels and resorts on the house.

If you’re interested in applying, you’re asked to create and upload a video.

You can download an applicant kit HERE — and take a look at videos uploaded by other applicants.