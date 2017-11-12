× Aberg nets 2, Admirals take down Chicago Wolves 3-2

ROSEMONT, Illinois — Pontus Aberg scored twice and Anders Lindback stopped 27 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday, November 12th at Allstate Arena.

Aberg’s two goals moved him past Mike Santorelli for third on the Ads AHL goals list with 75. Aberg also passed Austin Watson into 10th place on Milwaukee’s AHL points list with 129.

Lindback recorded his second win against Chicago this week. He improved his record this season to 8-3-0.

Aberg put the Admirals on the board in the second period with a power play goal just :41 into the frame. Aberg slapped a one-timer from the left circle for his second goal of the season with assists to Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau.

Chicago tied the game at 5:15 of the second period with a power play marker of its own. T.J. Tynan flipped a pass from the right boards toward the goal and Paul Thompson was able to deflect it into the net for his third goal of the year.

Aberg scored his second of the game for Milwaukee at 7:09 of the second period when he was sprung by a Yakov Trenin pass for a breakaway. Aberg tucked the shot past the left leg of C.J. Motte for his third goal of the year. It was assisted by Trenin and Cody Bass.

The Wolves tied the game at 7:55 of the second when Brandon Pirri’s shot from the top of the right circle beat Lindback to his stick side. It was Pirri’s third goal of the season.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead at 11:02 of the second frame when Petter Granberg sailed a shot from the slot high over the glove of Motte for his second goal of the year. Emil Pettersson and Zolnierczyk recorded the helpers.

The Admirals travel to Cleveland to play the Monsters Thursday, November 16th. Milwaukee returns home Wednesday, November 22nd to host the Cleveland Monsters at Panther Arena.