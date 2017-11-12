Cab driver crashes, dies after angry pedestrian struck him with hockey stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City police say a livery cab driver died when an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick and the driver crashed the car.

Police say the 68-year-old Toyota Camry livery cab driver was hit in the head by the pedestrian late Saturday while stopped at a Manhattan intersection.

The man returned to his vehicle, drove for several blocks and struck a median.

Police identified him as Randolf Tolk, of West New York, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the pedestrian who struck the driver fled on foot and has not been identified. He is said to be in his late 30s.

The New York State Federal of Taxi Drivers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the attacker.