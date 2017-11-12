× “False allegations:” Producer accused of molesting Anthony Edwards denies “ER” actor’s claims

A spokesman for a producer accused of molesting Anthony Edwards is denying the “ER” actor’s claims.

Sam Singer is a spokesman for producer and director Gary Goddard. He says in a statement issued Friday night that the producer unequivocally denies Edwards’ claims that were published in a post on the website Medium earlier in the day.

The actor accused Gary Goddard of molesting him when he was 12-years-old. He also alleges a friend was raped by the older man but he and his friends remained silent about the abuse.

Singer says Goddard was a “mentor, teacher and friend” to Edwards and worked as his personal manager. Singer says Goddard has great respect for the actor, but is saddened by what he called “false allegations.”

Edwards in his post said he’s been in therapy for years over the assault and confronted Goddard over it 22 years ago at an airport, in which “he swore to his remorse.”