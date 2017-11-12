Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears
CHICAGO — The Green Bay Packers (4-4) head down to Soldier Field to go up against the Chicago Bears (3-5) Sunday afternoon, November 12th right here on FOX.
The Packers are coming after a loss on Monday, November 6th against the Detroit Lions 30-17. The Bears recently also are coming after a loss against the New Orleans Saints 20-12.
We will update you on the score of the game as it goes on.
First Quarter
- Mason Crosby 40 yard field goal attempt is GOOD. Packers lead 3-0.