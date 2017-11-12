× Hiring events scheduled: Amazon to hire 1,000 to fill seasonal positions at fulfillment centers

MILWAUKEE — Amazon is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal positions at fulfillment centers in SE Wisconsin — and there are upcoming hiring events scheduled to fill these positions.

According to a press release from Amazon officials, job seekers can apply by attending one of the below hiring events. There will be door prizes at some locations and on-the-spot job offers.

Amazon officials noted that shift schedules vary, as to job responsibilities.

In 2016, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year.

The new Amazon employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across North America to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. So far this year, Amazon has created tens of thousands of new full-time roles in its fulfillment and customer service centers.

