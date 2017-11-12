It’s Christmas at the Racine Zoo as they host “Merry Zoomas” event

RACINE -- Grab your coats, get in the Christmas spirit and head on over to the Racine Zoo. They're holding their "Merry Zoomas" event Sunday November 12th!

About Merry Zoomas (website)

We invite you to join us on November 12th from 9AM to 4:30PM for an all-day event. Grab a hot cocoa and cookie, then let the children enjoy creative holiday crafts, fun activities, and snacktivities! There will also be silly photo opportunities for you and your family. Plus so much more! This day will be loaded with holiday fun & cheer for all to enjoy, so bundle up, gather the whole family and head out to the Zoo. We will see you there.

