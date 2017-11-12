“It’s like Christmas morning for them:” Racine Zoo animals celebrate Merry Zoomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 23rd, but for animals at the Racine Zoo, it was Christmas time on Sunday, November 12th during the Zoo's "Merry Zoomas" event.

It's the most wonderful time of year -- especially if you're an animal at the Racine Zoo.

"Knowing that the animals are here and you come and you get to see them, and then they interact with you -- it just makes for a very special day," Beth Heidorn with the Racine Zoo said.

The zoo is open almost every day of the year, but one of the few days they're closed is on Christmas. So during the zoo's "Merry Zoomas" event, Santa came early -- bringing gifts and treats inside each present.

"So it's kind of like Christmas morning for them. Kids get candy in their stocking. They got hard-boiled eggs," Zookeeper Amy Petersen said.

Additionally, each exhibit was decked out for the holidays. Zookeepers said the new items act as enrichment for the animals.

"We have to use flour, and kind of like, paper mache, so that obviously creates a big mess, but it's more fun that way for them," Petersen said.

Spread throughout the zoo were areas for crafts, and other holiday-related stands -- things geared towards the whole family.

"There are 'snacktivities.' There's cookie decorating. There's crafts. There are games. The Polar Express is running, and everyone can just enjoy the Racine Zoo -- and of course we've got all the animals too!" Heidorn said.

The "Merry Zoomas" event was for Sunday only.