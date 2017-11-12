Milwaukee teen faces charges for fatally shooting 18-year-old on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen has been arrested after police say he fatally shot 18-year-old Jakeem Sims during a drug deal on Milwaukee’s north side.

17-year-old Demonte Fisher-Hamilton faces charges for one count of first degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th, police responded to the area of 19th and Eggert to investigate a shooting. At the scene, police said there was a basketball in the middle of the alley along with “six spent shell casings and what appeared to be a bullet fragment.” Officers found two-door vehicle that had apparently crashed into a tree nearby. In the vehicle, the officers found “a large amount of blood and what appeared to be brain matter all over the driver’s face and head.” The driver, Sims, was later pronounced dead.

Three people at the scene said they were in the car with Sims when he was shot. One of them being a 17-year-old drug dealer and another being a 15-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher-Hamilton along with a friend, was on his way to meet the four people in the vehicle to purchase two ounces of marijuana near the area of 19th and Villard. The 17-year-old in the car with Sims said they were using a social media app and a flip phone to arrange the drug transaction. The drug buyer instructed him and the others in the car to be on the lookout for two men, one of whom would be carrying a basketball.

Sims then drove to meet them in the alley near the area. The two men approached the vehicle and then Fisher-Hamilton pulled out a pistol from his jacket pocket, stuck it in the window, and said,” Give me everything!” Sims attempted to leave the scene but in doing so, was shot. The car crashed into a nearby tree.

Investigators were able to recover a phone from the car and was able to track down Fisher-Hamilton. Fisher-Hamilton was arrested on November 3rd.