This Marquette High soccer player a star on the field and off

MILWAUKEE-- Nick Cheung is a senior on the soccer team at Marquette University High School. He has been part of 3 teams that have gone to the State Championship and won. Nick says he's been playing soccer since he was 5 years old. He says when he's on the soccer field everything else goes away and he zones everything else out. Nick says the success of the soccer program is because all the players and coaches lean on each other, and help each other out. He says he plans on studying engineering when he goes to college.

Nick Cheung

Marquette University High School

Soccer

Senior