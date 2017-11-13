Advance registration required: Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday set for December 6th in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is once again hosting a “Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday” event — but there are changes this time around. Those wishing to take part must register in advance, and the one-day event will be limited to 250 people.

There was a huge response last November when this was offered on the first three Wednesdays of November.

The final Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday was at capacity by late afternoon.

The upcoming Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday event will take place on December 6th at Greater New Birth Church at 8237 W. Silver Spring Drive (near Silver Spring and Fond du Lac).

Again — you must register in advance. Registration begins on Wednesday, November 15th at 8:30 a.m.

The December 6th event will be limited to 250 people.

You must call 414-286-6600 to register. There will be no in-person registration.

The event will allow City of Milwaukee Municipal Court warrants, driver’s license suspensions, and car registration suspensions to be lifted so people can drive to jobs or obtain employment.

Personnel from DMV, employers, and other services will be at the event.

Eligibility for the event includes: