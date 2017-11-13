Clocks, locks and secret passages: Can you make it out of Escape MKE?

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Escape MKE. Teams of 4-10 players are locked in a fully themed room with two goals; collect the hidden asset and escape the room before time runs out! To complete your mission you will need your wits, teamwork and a lot of critical thinking.

About Escape MKE (website)

The entire experience takes about 90 minutes. Show up 15 minutes prior to your scheduled mission time for your mission briefing. The door locks at your set mission time and does not open until you ESCAPE or the 60 minutes is up. There will be a 10 minute debriefing and photo op after the mission.

If this is your first experience at Escape, we recommend Mr. Dupree's Office. The James Bomb mission is a lot of fun, but it is more intense and you will be handcuffed. You need to be ok with this.