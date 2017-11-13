× Coats for Kids: Donate gently used coats to help keep kids warm this winter

MILWAUKEE — Winter is knocking on our doorstep, and we know the – the snow, bitter cold and freezing winds will be here in no time. Unfortunately many kids will be heading out to school without a proper winter coat, and that’s where FOX6 Coats for Kids can help.

Once again FOX6 is asking the generous people of southeast Wisconsin to go through their closets and donate gently used coats to help keep kids warm this winter. ALL sizes of coats are welcomed and needed. ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Children’s coats, especially sizes 5 thru 12, are in great demand this year.

The donated coats will be cleaned for free by ITU AbsorbTech and distributed by the Salvation Army.

Donations accepted November 13th through December 9th

HOW TO DO IT:

Download an information packet by CLICKING HERE. It has everything you need to help you organize your coat drive.

NEED POSTERS?

We have posters available for you to promote your FOX6 Coats for Kids drive. They’re roughly 13 inches wide by 16 inches tall. If you’d like some of these posters, please fill out the form below and click the SUBMIT button.

WHERE TO DROP OFF COATS:

Johnson Bank, Steinhafels and Salvation Army are sponsor drop off locations. See the list of locations below.

If you collect less than 50 coats, please bring them to one of our sponsor drop off locations.

If you collect more than 50 coats, please contact Bonded Transportation Solutions to arrange for your coats to be picked up. Our thanks to Bonded Transportation Solutions for offering their free service to pick up coats and deliver them to the Salvation Army.

LET’S GET SOCIAL!

Postings on social media are a great way to publicize your coat collection, and increase the number of coats that are donated. Be sure to Facebook, tweet and email your family, friends, clients and co-workers about your FOX 6 Coats for Kids collection event.

Some sample posts are included in the information packet (link to packet pdf) to help you get your social campaign started. Encourage folks to visit your location to make a donation, and be sure to include #CoatsForKids!

We can never underestimate the power of just one coat and the impact it can have on a child. Thank you for helping to keep kids warm this winter. Your support of FOX 6 Coats for Kids is greatly appreciated – we couldn’t do it without you!

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Johnson Bank Locations

Brookfield

14000 W. North Avenue

Burlington

101 W. Chestnut Street

Fort Atkinson

200 Sherman Avenue West

Franklin

3001 W. Rawson Avenue

Kenosha

2729 18th Street

8046 39th Avenue

3928 60th Street

7500 Green Bay Road

7401 144th Avenue

Kohler

815 Woodlake Road

Mequon

1555 W. Mequon Road

Milwaukee

333 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Mukwonago

1000 Fox Street

Racine

4959 Douglas Avenue

5901 Durand Avenue

1525 Howe Street

555 Main Street

4001 North Main Street

6700 Washington Avenue

6520 Northwestern Avenue

Sturtevant

13303 Washington Avenue

Waukesha

N22 W23991 Ridgeview Parkway W

West Milwaukee

1310 Miller Park Way #300

Whitefish Bay

5600 North Lake Drive, Suite 101

Steinhafels Locations

Waukesha

I-94 & County Hwy F (Exit 295)

W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Waukesha, WI 53186-1502

Menomonee Falls

I-45 & County Line Rd (Exit 52)

N93 W16677 Richfield Way

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051-1487

Greenfield

8400 W. Layton Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53228

Oak Creek

9191 S. 13th Street

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Kenosha

Hwy 50 & I-94

7001 120th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53142

Milwaukee North

8401 W. Capitol Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53222

Bluemound Mattress

18895 W. Bluemound Road

Brookfield, WI 53045

Wauwatosa Mattress

2751-B North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53222

Bayshore Mattress

429 W Silver Spring Drive

Glendale, WI 53217

Grafton Mattress

1048 N Port Washington Road

Grafton, WI 53024

Salvation Army Locations

The Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters

11315 W. Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Lobby Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm

Dock Hours: 7 days a week, 24 hours a day

414-302-4300

Milwaukee Citadel Worship & Community Center

4129 W. Villard Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53209

Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm

414-463-3300

Milwaukee Cold Spring Worship & Community Center

2900 W. Cold Spring Road

Milwaukee, WI 53221

Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm

414-213-3444

Oak Creek Centennial Worship & Community Center

8853 S. Howell Avenue

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm

414-762-3993

Milwaukee West Worship & Community Center

1645 N. 25th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53205

Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm

414-342-9191

The Emergency Lodge

1730 N. 7th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53205

Lobby Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

414-265-6360

The Salvation Army Distribution Center

5880 N. 60th Street

Milwaukee, WI

Center hours: Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm

414-464-2940