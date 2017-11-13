Coats for Kids: Donate gently used coats to help keep kids warm this winter
MILWAUKEE — Winter is knocking on our doorstep, and we know the – the snow, bitter cold and freezing winds will be here in no time. Unfortunately many kids will be heading out to school without a proper winter coat, and that’s where FOX6 Coats for Kids can help.
Once again FOX6 is asking the generous people of southeast Wisconsin to go through their closets and donate gently used coats to help keep kids warm this winter. ALL sizes of coats are welcomed and needed. ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Children’s coats, especially sizes 5 thru 12, are in great demand this year.
The donated coats will be cleaned for free by ITU AbsorbTech and distributed by the Salvation Army.
Donations accepted November 13th through December 9th
HOW TO DO IT:
Download an information packet by CLICKING HERE. It has everything you need to help you organize your coat drive.
NEED POSTERS?
We have posters available for you to promote your FOX6 Coats for Kids drive. They’re roughly 13 inches wide by 16 inches tall. If you’d like some of these posters, please fill out the form below and click the SUBMIT button.
WHERE TO DROP OFF COATS:
Johnson Bank, Steinhafels and Salvation Army are sponsor drop off locations. See the list of locations below.
If you collect less than 50 coats, please bring them to one of our sponsor drop off locations.
If you collect more than 50 coats, please contact Bonded Transportation Solutions to arrange for your coats to be picked up. Our thanks to Bonded Transportation Solutions for offering their free service to pick up coats and deliver them to the Salvation Army.
LET’S GET SOCIAL!
Postings on social media are a great way to publicize your coat collection, and increase the number of coats that are donated. Be sure to Facebook, tweet and email your family, friends, clients and co-workers about your FOX 6 Coats for Kids collection event.
Some sample posts are included in the information packet (link to packet pdf) to help you get your social campaign started. Encourage folks to visit your location to make a donation, and be sure to include #CoatsForKids!
We can never underestimate the power of just one coat and the impact it can have on a child. Thank you for helping to keep kids warm this winter. Your support of FOX 6 Coats for Kids is greatly appreciated – we couldn’t do it without you!
DROP OFF LOCATIONS
Johnson Bank Locations
Brookfield
14000 W. North Avenue
Burlington
101 W. Chestnut Street
Fort Atkinson
200 Sherman Avenue West
Franklin
3001 W. Rawson Avenue
Kenosha
2729 18th Street
8046 39th Avenue
3928 60th Street
7500 Green Bay Road
7401 144th Avenue
Kohler
815 Woodlake Road
Mequon
1555 W. Mequon Road
Milwaukee
333 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Mukwonago
1000 Fox Street
Racine
4959 Douglas Avenue
5901 Durand Avenue
1525 Howe Street
555 Main Street
4001 North Main Street
6700 Washington Avenue
6520 Northwestern Avenue
Sturtevant
13303 Washington Avenue
Waukesha
N22 W23991 Ridgeview Parkway W
West Milwaukee
1310 Miller Park Way #300
Whitefish Bay
5600 North Lake Drive, Suite 101
Steinhafels Locations
Waukesha
I-94 & County Hwy F (Exit 295)
W231 N1013 County Hwy F
Waukesha, WI 53186-1502
Menomonee Falls
I-45 & County Line Rd (Exit 52)
N93 W16677 Richfield Way
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051-1487
Greenfield
8400 W. Layton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53228
Oak Creek
9191 S. 13th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Kenosha
Hwy 50 & I-94
7001 120th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53142
Milwaukee North
8401 W. Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Bluemound Mattress
18895 W. Bluemound Road
Brookfield, WI 53045
Wauwatosa Mattress
2751-B North Mayfair Road
Wauwatosa, WI 53222
Bayshore Mattress
429 W Silver Spring Drive
Glendale, WI 53217
Grafton Mattress
1048 N Port Washington Road
Grafton, WI 53024
Salvation Army Locations
The Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters
11315 W. Watertown Plank Road
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Lobby Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
Dock Hours: 7 days a week, 24 hours a day
414-302-4300
Milwaukee Citadel Worship & Community Center
4129 W. Villard Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
414-463-3300
Milwaukee Cold Spring Worship & Community Center
2900 W. Cold Spring Road
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
414-213-3444
Oak Creek Centennial Worship & Community Center
8853 S. Howell Avenue
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
414-762-3993
Milwaukee West Worship & Community Center
1645 N. 25th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Center Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
414-342-9191
The Emergency Lodge
1730 N. 7th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Lobby Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
414-265-6360
The Salvation Army Distribution Center
5880 N. 60th Street
Milwaukee, WI
Center hours: Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm
414-464-2940