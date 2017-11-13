Dwayne Chaney, accused of walking out of his murder trial, pleads not guilty, but projected plea hearing set

MILWAUKEE — Dwayne Chaney, accused of walking out of his own murder trial, an escape captured by multiple surveillance cameras pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday, November 13th.

He faces one count of felony bail jumping.

A projected plea hearing was set for November 29th.

There are three others charged in connection with Chaney’s alleged escape — his mother, Floragenia Chaney, his girlfriend, Zuri London, and 46-year-old Frank Kyles.

Kyles and Floragenia Chaney each face one count of felony bail jumping. London faces one count of obstructing an officer.

Kyles was also in court Monday for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty, and the defense entered a demand for a speedy trial. A motion hearing was set for December 1st, and a jury trial was set for January.

Chaney’s mother, Floragenia Chaney was in court on November 10th for a bail/bond hearing. Arguments were heard, but ultimately, no change was made to the $50,000 cash bond. She has an arraignment set for November 20th.

London is due in court on November 20th for a scheduling conference.

Five surveillance cameras captured Chaney as he walked out of his trial. He arrived for trial in a collared shirt, a blue vest and khaki pants. Prosecutors say his girlfriend, 23-year-old Zuri London and another man, 46-year-old Frank Kyles were there with him that day.

At 9:25 a.m., the video shows Kyles heading into the courtroom first. London and Chaney can be seen pausing and embracing outside the courtroom. As London heads to the bathroom — it appears Chaney has a change of heart about sticking around.

“He walked directly into the courtroom. He looked into the courtroom, waved at the judge and basically said goodbye,”

At 9:31 a.m., the video shows Kyles on a cellphone, meeting Chaney in the hallway. The two men are seen talking things over before moving towards the elevator.

London is seen emerging from the bathroom — walking over to where she believes she would find her friends. When she realizes they’re gone, she moves towards the exit as well.

Cameras captured Chaney as he walked outside — with his vest and dress shirt in his hand. Soon, a white Toyota Scion heads their way. Prosecutors say Chaney’s mother, Floragenia Chaney was behind the wheel. The group can be seen getting into the vehicle — and the manhunt began.

Chaney wouldn’t be found for four days.

Law enforcement officials on October 23rd discovered him hiding in a garbage can near 95th and Thurston following a foot chase. London was hiding under a nearby porch.

Chaney is facing new charges for the escape — along with London, Kyles and Chaney’s mother.

The big question in this case: Why was a man on trial for murder allowed to be out on a signature bond. Chaney asked for a speedy trial, and prosecutors said they weren’t yet prepared to head to court. A judge then granted a $250,000 signature bond.

He’ll be sentenced for the Prescott murder in January.