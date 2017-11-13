× Greenfield police: 1 sought following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are searching for a suspect following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle happened early Monday morning, November 13th.

Police say the pursuit originated from a traffic violation in the area of 27th and Cold Spring.

The suspect vehicle ended up driving over stop sticks deployed by Greenfield officers.

The driver of the suspect vehicle jumped out of the car and fled the scene on foot. The vehicle came to rest against a light post.

The vehicle is reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

No one is in custody.