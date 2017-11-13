Immigrant smuggling indictment: Investigators say men had plan to pay 3rd party $1,500 per person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STURTEVANT -- Two men have been indicted for allegedly trying to illegally bring people over the Canadian border. The plan never happened. Investigators revealed they have recordings of several meetings and phone calls with an undercover agent. They argue many of those conversations happened in Sturtevant.

The United States Attorney's Office is investigating a case involving an attempt to illegally smuggle people into the country. Son Thai and Sy Nguyen are federally indicted.

"To my knowledge, we haven't had any case like this in this district," Patrick Cafferty, Thai's attorney said.

Thai is accused of agreeing to pay a third party "$1,500 per alien" that they could smuggle in a tractor-trailer into the U.S. Some of the alleged conversations took place in Sturtevant.

"In Wisconsin, this type of charge is very rare. Typically you see an allegation of the smuggling of aliens in the southern border states," Cafferty said.

In a motion filed in court, Thai's attorney said his client was a manager for "several nail salons" of his co-defendant's, but federal investigators said they didn't know that, and said there were inconsistencies in Thai's story, including that he worked at "Nail Art" in Mount Pleasant.

FOX6 News tracked down a "Nail Arts" inside Regency Mall in Racine -- not Mount Pleasant. We were told Mr. Thai had just left.

Police were apparently also confused by Thai's whereabouts. One record showed he was married and living in Racine after opening the nail salon in 2014. But in another record, Thai said he was living on Larchmont Drive in Mount Pleasant, with a friend working at Nail Arts.

The U.S. attorney said "from the United States' perspective, these inconsistencies and Mr. Thai's apparent luck of candor certainly raise a red flag." Attorneys say the plan being investigated was never carried out.

By phone, FOX6 News spoke with Thai, who is currently managing that nail salon in Racine. He said he didn't have a comment on the charges.