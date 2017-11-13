× Janesville man killed, 1 other injured in head-on collision in Town of Whitewater

WHITEWATER — A 28-year-old Janesville man was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in the Town of Whitewater on Sunday afternoon, November 12th. Officials identify the victim as Brandon Garecht.

Officials say just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle head-on crash on Highway 12 just east of Highway P in the Town of Whitewater. When deputies arrived, they found both vehicles in the ditch on the north side of Hwy. 12 with extensive damage and entrapment.

A preliminary investigation reveals the car driven by Garecht was traveling east on Hwy. 12 when it attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone. The car struck a westbound pickup truck head-on. The pickup truck was driven by a 69-year-old Richmond, Illinois man.

Garecht was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The Illinois man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting agencies include the City of Whitewater Police, Fire and Rescue Units, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.