"Rolled several times:" Milwaukee man seriously injured in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, November 12th.

It happened on Highway 151 north of County WH around 7:00 p.m. in the Township of Taycheedah.

According to officials, a southbound vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Milwaukee man failed to maintain control, crossed the center line and struck a driveway embankment.

The vehicle then went airborne for approximately 135 feet and rolled several times.

The male subject was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by the Town of Calumet Fire Department. He was then transported to Theda Clark Medical Center by Flight for Life with serious injuries.

He was wearing his seat-belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.