Sean Hannity asks fans to stop smashing Keurig machines amid Roy Moore related boycott

Posted 8:14 pm, November 13, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 at The Pool on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter) MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Keurig on display at Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood, part of The New York Times series during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images For SOBEWFF)

A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the company’s support for the host, citing Hannity’s coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

On his show, Hannity appeared to agree with a producer who suggested the encounters were consensual. He later apologized.

It’s unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on “Hannity.”

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment “love it.”

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday.

By Monday night, things appeared to be settling between the two sides, and Hannity asked fans to stop smashing their machines.