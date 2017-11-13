× Shot fired at homeowner after he spotted suspects inside his neighbor’s car in Town of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Town of Brookfield police say a shot was fired in connection with an auto entry incident early Friday, November 10th.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Sierra Drive near Jill Court.

According to Town of Brookfield police, a shot was fired after a homeowner exited his home and observed a Ford Edge in the street. He then observed two black males inside a neighbor’s vehicle.

The suspects exited, and police say they told the homeowner to go back inside before firing the shot.

The suspects fled the scene in the Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Brookfield police.