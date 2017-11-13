Watch it on FOX6: 2017 Milwaukee Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, November 18th

MILWAUKEE — The 2017 Milwaukee Holiday Parade rolls through the streets of downtown on Saturday morning, November 18th. You’re invited to line the streets to see the parade in all its splendor — in person. But if you’d rather, you can also watch it on FOX6 or FOX6Now.com!

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday — and FOX6’s Stephanie Grady and Mary Stoker Smith will be there to guide you as they check out all the marching bands, balloons and of course, the guest of honor — Santa Claus.

The parade route begins at on Kilbourn Avenue and Astor Street, continues west to Old World 3rd Street where it turns left and continues south to Wisconsin Avenue. The parade officially ends in front of The Shops of Grand Avenue on the corner of Old World 3rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Because of the parade telecast, Wisconsin Badgers football fans can see the Fox Network College Pregame show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on TV 6.2.

Once the parade is over, the Badgers square up against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium — live on FOX6 at 11:00 a.m.