West Allis man wins $50,000 playing Powerball; $1 million ticket sold in Kenosha

West Allis resident is the lucky player who won $50,000 from the Wednesday, October 18th Powerball drawing. The person holding the $1 million winning ticket from the same drawing has not yet come forward.

The $50,000 winning ticket was at Schmidt’s Country Gas N Go at 26480 Fries Lane in Wind Lake (Racine County). The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Speedway at 3012 Washington Road in Kenosha. The winner matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, October 18 drawing were 30, 49, 54, 66 and 69 with a Powerball of 8. The Power Play number was 2.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, November 15. The estimated jackpot is $103 million ($65.3 million cash). Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

