“Wisconsin dairy products:” Grate Modern Mac and Cheese puts a twist on the ultimate comfort food

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Here in America's dairyland, we know a thing or two about cheese. One local restaurant is putting a modern twist on a classic, and it may make the perfect side for you Thanksgiving feast.

About Grate Modern Mac and Cheese (website)

Using only the best in Wisconsin dairy products, we’re putting our own twist on the ultimate comfort food, macaroni and cheese – a first for Milwaukee. Featuring an open, casual atmosphere, it’s a place where the whole family can be full of belly and of heart.

Though you may not want to share your food (with signature dishes like Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Ranch, or Green Chile Pepperjack, who could blame you?) you’ll want to share the experience. Choose from our specially crafted, tried and true recipes or create your own – ahem – mac-sterpiece, watch your creation finish to gooey, delicious perfection in our Woodstone oven, and dig into something, well, Grate.