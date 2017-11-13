Wounds of Milwaukee crossing guard struck by hit-and-run driver require amputation

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee school crossing guard who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash is now an amputee. On Monday morning, November 13th, Andrew Tyler’s wounds required amputation, a news release from Alderman Cavalier Johnson indicated.

Tyler, 71, was struck by the hit-and-run driver near 72nd and Carmen on Friday morning, November 10th. Tyler was walking east along Carmen Avenue toward Kluge Elementary School. As he crossed N. 22nd Street, a northbound car slammed into Tyler and kept going.

Tyler has been employed by the Milwaukee Police Department for the last nine years as a crossing guard.

Surveillance video from a nearby house got a shot of the car as it left. Police describe it as a burgundy, late 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre.

Below is a file photo of the car involved in the crash.

Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.