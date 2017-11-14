1 in custody following pursuit that happened 2 days after carjacking in Brookfield Pick ‘n Save parking lot

BROOKFIELD — One suspect was arrested after a pursuit that happened two days after a carjacking in the Pick ‘n Save parking lot near 124th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

According to Brookfield police, on Saturday, November 11th, around 8:15 p.m. a victim said she returned to her vehicle and shortly after sitting down, a black male “pointed a large black gun at her,” and demanded she get out of her vehicle and leave the keys inside.

When she exited, the victim said she saw a silver or white four-door vehicle occupied by three black males.

Both vehicles fled eastbound on Capitol Drive at a high rate of speed.

Officers in the area were unable to locate any vehicles matching the descriptions provided.

On Monday night, an officer in the area of 108th and Hampton believed they’d observed the victim’s stolen car, but lost it in the area. It was eventually located by other officers, and fled eastbound on Mill Road from N. 107th Street.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of W. Mill Road and Menomonee River Parkway, and the victim’s stolen car stopped near 88th and Mill — where multiple suspects fled on foot. A perimeter was established, and one suspect was arrested.

PHOTO GALLERY

The investigation is ongoing.