"American Idol" alum Jordin Sparks is married and pregnant

“American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks has been keeping secrets.

The 27-year-old singer revealed to People that she’s been secretly married since July and is expecting her first child.

Sparks, who won Season 6 of “American Idol” in 2007, eloped with 25-year-old model Dana Isaiah while on vacation this summer in Hawaii.

In August the newlyweds discovered they are expecting a baby next spring.

“We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this,” Sparks told People.

Isaiah said the pair connected after Sparks traveled to Houston last February for a charity campaign and met his family. A few weeks later his mother enlisted Sparks to talk to him about his possible move to Los Angeles.

“My mom was trying to get (Jordin) to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here,” he said. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.'”

Sparks knew Isaiah was ‘the one’

Sparks, who had a high profile break up with singer Jason Derulo in 2014, said she knew right away that Isaiah was “the one.”

“I had never spent time with somebody that I had just met, also somebody of the opposite sex, that I immediately felt 100% comfortable with, Sparks said. “When I’m with him I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace and those weren’t things I normally felt.”

The pregnancy news was a shock for them and she cried some “shocked and scared” tears.

Sparks said “she’s extremely grateful because life is nuts.”

“This is the best part so far because I have (Isaiah) and I have this little one and I have a new family,” she said. “I’m still doing music, I’m still doing what I love. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”