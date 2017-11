× Brookfield police investigate break-in at AT&T store near 124th and Capitol

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are investigating a break-in that occurred early Tuesday morning, November 14th at an AT&T store.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. near 124th and Capitol.

A front window of the store was smashed. It appears the suspects used a brick to break the window.

No additional details have been released — including if any items were taken or if any arrests have been made.